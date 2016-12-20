Jim Snyder Joins Sun Valley Resort as director of food and beverage

Ski industry veteran Jim Snyder has joined the Sun Valley Resort management team as director of food and beverage. He assumes overall responsibility for all Sun Valley Resort food and beverage operations, including village and mountain restaurants, banquets, catering and bar operations.

Snyder has more than 30 years of multi-unit responsibility in the resort industry, most recently as senior vice president of food and beverage for Intrawest. Based out of the Steamboat Resort, he oversaw six resorts in North America with over 80 restaurant venues, as well as all food and beverage operations at the Steamboat Resort. Prior to his time at Intrawest, Snyder held executive food and beverage positions at Canyons Resort, and was vice president of food and beverage for American Skiing Company, both based in Park City, Utah. Snyder began his career as the executive vice president of Good Earth restaurants, a pioneering concept in the natural food industry.

Snyder is a graduate of California State University-Northridge with a BA in political science.