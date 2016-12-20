Scott Madison is chairman of Boise Metro Chamber board

Scott Madison, executive vice president and general manager of Intermountain Gas Company and Cascade Natural Gas Corp., has been selected as the new chairman of the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce.

Brad Street, the president of Albertsons Intermountain Division, is chairman-elect of the board and will take over as chairman in 2018.

Madison has served on the Chamber’s board since 2013. He serves as a director of the Northwest Gas Association and the Western Energy Institute. He also serves as chair-elect of the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry and as treasurer for Idaho Ducks Unlimited. Madison graduated from the University of Idaho with a BS in accounting.