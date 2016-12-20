Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / State has 46 proposals to supply 80,000 to 600,000 square feet of Boise office space (access required)

State has 46 proposals to supply 80,000 to 600,000 square feet of Boise office space (access required)

By: Teya Vitu December 20, 2016 0

Forty-six proposals were submitted by the Dec. 15 deadline to provide new office space for the Idaho State Tax Commission and possibly consolidate all the state offices in leased space in Boise. State officials will aim to narrow the proposals down to a short list by the first week of January and have a signed agreement ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo