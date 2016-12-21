BOMA Idaho elects 2017 board
By: IBR Staff
December 21, 2016
12:57 pm Wed, December 21, 2016
Idaho Business Review
Pictured here (l-r) are Justin Cranney, Hawley Troxell; Michelle Crenshaw, Cushman Wakefield Pacific; Krisjan Hiner, Stack Rock Group; Ryan Cleverly, Gardner Company; Max Clark, CCDC; Kristi Halford, Harris & Co.; Dawn Sanchez, Saint Alphonsus; Steve Panzella, RMR Group; Kelly Schnebly, Colliers; Chase Erkins, Lee & Associates; Jeff Schaffer, Thornton Oliver Keller. Photo by Erika Sather-Smith.
BOMA Idaho held its December luncheon and holiday event Dec. 15. Members brought gifts for children at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County and were entertained by the Timberline High School choir performing some of their holiday repertoire. The association also elected its 2017 board.
Pictured here (l-r) are the members of the 2017 BOMA Idaho executive committee Justin Cranney, Hawley Troxell; Krisjan Hiner, Stack Rock Group; Ryan Cleverly, Gardner Company; Max Clark, CCDC; Kristi Halford, Harris & Co. Photo by Erika Sather-Smith.