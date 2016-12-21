Catherine Field promoted at Humana, Inc.

Catherine Field has been promoted to president and Intermountain Region market leader for senior products at Humana, Inc. Most recently, she served as vice president and market leader for senior products for the Intermountain Region, which includes Idaho, Washington, Oregon and Utah. In her new role, Field will continue to oversee Humana’s Medicare Advantage HMO, PPO, private fee-for-service (PFFS), and dual-eligible special needs health plans, prescription drug plans, and Medicare supplement policies, offered to those eligible for Medicare in the intermountain region.

Field joined Humana in 2011 as director of operations for senior products in Washington and Oregon. She has more than 25 years of health care experience and a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Washington’s Michael G. Foster School of Business in Seattle.

Field works from Humana’s office in Federal Way, Wash.