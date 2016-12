The Idaho Outfitters & Guides Association held their 62nd Annual Meeting Dec. 12 to 15 at the Riverside Hotel. They discussed industry issues and concerns, including managing your business image on social media and Idaho Public Television’s new program The Outfitters, which profiles outfitters in their element. In addition, the group named the members and officers of the 2017 IOGA board of directors.

