Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Idaho potato truck is the spud’s ambassador on the road (access required)

Idaho potato truck is the spud’s ambassador on the road (access required)

By: Teya Vitu December 21, 2016 1 Comment

It’s been a good year for the image of the Idaho potato. A 28-foot reinforced steel-plywood-foam spud, braced on a custom-built truck trailer, has floated under the Brooklyn Bridge and accompanied the Capitol Christmas Tree from Idaho to Washington, D.C., where the agriculture-themed duo arrived Nov. 28. The Idaho potato truck has completed its fourth season touring ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo