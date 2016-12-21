Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Idaho’s private sector average weekly wage grew by $30 between the second quarters of 2015 and 2016 to $743, according to the Idaho Department of Labor. The state’s 4.2 percent over-the-year increase during the second quarter of 2016 was twice the national average rate of 2.1 percent and put Idaho in fourth place behind Washington (up ...