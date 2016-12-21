Quantcast
Idaho second quarter 2016 pay shows 4.2 percent increase over 2015 (access required)

December 21, 2016

Idaho’s private sector average weekly wage grew by $30 between the second quarters of 2015 and 2016 to $743, according to the Idaho Department of Labor. The state’s 4.2 percent over-the-year increase during the second quarter of 2016 was twice the national average rate of 2.1 percent and put Idaho in fourth place behind Washington (up ...

