Julie O’Meara is the new executive director at American Heart Association and American Stroke Association Idaho. She will partner with Idaho volunteer leadership to advance the mission of the non-profit organization, managing an eight-member team to raise funds and engage the community in life-saving programs.

O’Meara was a founding partner of How We Fund It, developed to address the fundraising needs of schools and nonprofit organizations. Most recently, she served as president and CEO of Junior Achievement of Idaho, responsible for the operations of JA Idaho’s 36 county territory including board development, volunteer management, staff management, strategic planning and sound financial management.

O’Meara holds an MA in public health education and promotion from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.