Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Lawmakers: don’t expect Idaho Medicaid expansion (access required)

Lawmakers: don’t expect Idaho Medicaid expansion (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith December 21, 2016 0

Lawmakers are advising Idahoans not to expect Medicaid expansion in 2017. Lt. Gov. Brad Little and Speaker of the House Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, both told business owners at a Nampa Chamber of Commerce event Dec. 15 not to expect Medicaid expansion for Idaho's 78,000 employees without insurance -- 15,000 of whom live in Canyon County, according ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo