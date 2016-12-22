D.A. Davidson Companies promotes two associate vice presidents

Creig Ohman and Aaron Buckalew have been promoted at D.A. Davidson Companies.

Ohman is now an associate vice president, financial advisor, working from the Boise office. He has worked at D.A. Davidson since 2088, most recently as a senior financial advisor. Ohman holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Montana.

Buckalew has worked for the company since 2009. He also has been promoted to associate vice president, financial advisor from senior financial advisor. He will be based in the Idaho Falls and Pocatello offices. Buckalew earned a bachelor’s degree in political science with an English minor from Montana State University. He holds the certified wealth strategist designation and certified financial planner designation.