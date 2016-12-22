Kristina Spain hired as division administrator of CDHD Preventive Health Services

Kristina Spain has joined Central District Health Department as the new division administrator of preventive health services. Kris has worked in public health for more than 26 years and brings robust clinical and preventive health service experience, having started her public health career at CDHD in the Women, Infants and Children program. Most recently, she worked for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Division of Public Health as the chief over the Bureau of Clinical and Preventive Services.

She will oversee reproductive health services, immunizations, the WIC program, oral health programs and the Parents as Teachers home visiting program.

Spain holds a BS in foods and nutrition, and a master’s degree in agricultural education from the University of Idaho and is a licensed, registered dietitian.