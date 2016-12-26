Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Slow growth in legal industry to continue in 2017 (access required)

Slow growth in legal industry to continue in 2017 (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith December 26, 2016 0

Demand for law firm services grew little in 2016, 0.3 percent. Low expectations for growth in 2017 mean law firms will have to get more creative if they are going to increase their revenues in the coming year. A Citi Private Bank 2017 Client Advisory said law firms will have to focus on improving how they price ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo