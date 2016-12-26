Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Thanks to blockchain, contracts of future may be written in code (access required)

Thanks to blockchain, contracts of future may be written in code (access required)

By: David Donovan December 26, 2016 0

Bitcoin, introduced in 2008 as the world’s first decentralized digital currency, was envisioned as a direct assault on government-issued fiat currencies. So far, it has spent its still-young life as something much more akin to PayPal, but for drugs, contraband, and even the occasional law-abiding transaction. But the innovative technology that underpins bitcoin—an open-source database known ...

About David Donovan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo