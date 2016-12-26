Quantcast
UK company brings new food processing technology to Boise (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith December 26, 2016 0

A European distributor of food processing equipment plans to open its only U.S. office in downtown Boise. Food Physics is a United Kingdom distributor of pulsed electric field systems. The systems are created by the German company Elea. Pulsed electric field systems use high bursts of energy to treat, soften and pasteurize plant and animal material. When used ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

