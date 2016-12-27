Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Commentary / Congress must act on new FBI hacking powers (access required)

Congress must act on new FBI hacking powers (access required)

By: Kade Crockford December 27, 2016 0

On Dec. 1, the federal government enacted the most significant (publicly disclosed) expansion of government surveillance authorities since the passage of the FISA Amendments Act, or FAA, of 2008, which put Congress’ stamp of approval on the Bush administration’s warrantless wiretapping program. But unlike the FAA, which was fiercely debated and ultimately approved in the last ...

About Kade Crockford

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo