Eric Stride is new executive director of signature events at St. Luke’s

Eric Stride will join St. Luke’s Health System in Boise as the new executive director of signature events. He will manage the growth of the FitOne community health program, which raises money for St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital. He starts in the position January 3.

Stride has many years of sports marketing, consumer engagement, branding, and community events experience. Most recently, he was the director of events for Peter Jacobsen SPORTS. Over six years, Stride handled accounts for big names such as Nike, Umpqua Bank and University of Oregon. While in Oregon, Stride served as the show marketing and operations manager for the Home Builders Association of Metro Portland. He managed the “Street of Dreams” luxury home show which attracts 80,000 visitors and almost $2 million in revenue. Stride also spent two years producing and coordinating professional and charity golf tournaments for Jeff Sanders Promotions.

Stride, a runner, skier and golfer, holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Oregon with a concentration in marketing.