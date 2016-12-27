Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Idaho could repair an estimated 50 bridges if lawmakers extend an expired surplus eliminator, according to House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley. Idaho Associated General Contractors lobbied the Legislature for additional funding for bridge and road maintenance in 2014. In response, lawmakers created a surplus eliminator, a means of placing half of all remaining cash in the ...