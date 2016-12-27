Quantcast
Home / News / Construction / House expects fight over whether to extend surplus eliminator (access required)

House expects fight over whether to extend surplus eliminator (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith December 27, 2016 0

Idaho could repair an estimated 50 bridges if lawmakers extend an expired surplus eliminator, according to House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley. Idaho Associated General Contractors lobbied the Legislature for additional funding for bridge and road maintenance in 2014. In response, lawmakers created a surplus eliminator, a means of placing half of all remaining cash in the ...

