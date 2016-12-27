Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho names new board members and officers

Mary Johnson and Scott Jones have joined the statewide board for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho.

Johnson is a McDonald’s owner/operator in the Pocatello area and has been involved in supporting the mission of the House for many years. She also serves on the Pocatello/Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce and the City of Pocatello Animal Shelter. She is an active community volunteer and Rotary member.

Jones is the vice president of sales for Regence BlueShield of Idaho and has served as a member of the RMHC’s marketing committee for the past year. Since relocating to the Treasure Valley two years ago, he has been actively involved with the Ronald McDonald House and Boise State Wrestling.

Officers elected for the 2017 board are Luke Sturdy, president; Darren Kyle, vice president; Chris Comstock, secretary; Sue Quint, treasurer and Joshua Evett, past president. The RMHC board of directors meets every other month and new board members serve three-year terms.