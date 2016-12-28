Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Report: immigrants are vital to Idaho’s economy (access required)

Report: immigrants are vital to Idaho’s economy (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith December 28, 2016 0

President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign focused heavily on reducing the number of immigrants the U.S. accepts each year, but a recent report says that could hurt the economy, especially in Idaho. New American Economy, a partnership of more than 500 Republican, Democratic and independent business leaders and mayors focused on establishing more paths to citizenship through immigration ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo