TOK hires two staff accountants, investment broker

Nick Schuitemaker, Dani Palmer-Dale and Kari Burns have joined Thornton Oliver Keller.

Schuitemaker is part of the commercial real estate firm’s investment brokerage team. His background is in real estate and advertising and he has experience in financial analysis, contract negotiations and asset management. Nick’s experience and his attentiveness to clients’ goals all make him a great asset to the firm. He holds a BBA with an emphasis in finance and marketing from the University of Washington.

Palmer-Dale has been hired as a staff accountant. She has more than 10 years of accounting and finance experience. She holds a BBA in accountancy from Boise State University and an MS in accountancy from the University of Phoenix.

Burns also joins the firm as a staff accountant. She has held leadership positions as accounting manager, fixed asset manager, treasury analyst and

insurance and risk management. She holds a BBA in accounting from Boise State University.

Thornton Oliver Keller manages more than 5 million square feet of commercial real estate.