L.A. developer readies to build student housing in Boise, Moscow (access required)

By: Teya Vitu December 29, 2016 0

Los Angeles developer Eran Fields expects to start construction in March on student housing projects in Boise and Moscow, both across the street from Boise State University and the University of Idaho, respectively. Fields, principal at Fields Holdings, expects to finish both projects in July 2018. He is developing them in partnership with CA Student Living, ...

