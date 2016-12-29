Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Los Angeles developer Eran Fields expects to start construction in March on student housing projects in Boise and Moscow, both across the street from Boise State University and the University of Idaho, respectively. Fields, principal at Fields Holdings, expects to finish both projects in July 2018. He is developing them in partnership with CA Student Living, ...