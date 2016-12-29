Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Renovation meets modern needs, preserves historic elements (access required)

Renovation meets modern needs, preserves historic elements (access required)

By: Kent Hohlfeld December 29, 2016 0

When Oregon State University officials needed to update 102-year-old Strand Agricultural Hall to meet seismic standards and the needs of disabled users, they faced a big challenge. How can a century-old building be renovated to meet modern standards without compromising its character? The answer was to budget four years and $24.8 million for the renovation and ...

About Kent Hohlfeld

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo