Two hired at TitleOne in the Treasure Valley

Katrina Emanuel has joined TitleOne team as a business strategist in the Treasure Valley. She has 11 years of event coordination, customer service and sales experience.

Owen Glodt has joined TitleOne as a 1031 assistant for TitleOne Exchange Company in the Treasure Valley. He has five years customer service experience. He is a recent graduate of the University of Idaho with a BS in finance and economics and minor in accounting.