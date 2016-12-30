Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Introduction: Forum on the Future Idaho has seen tremendous growth and change over the last few years, and 2016 was no different. New construction has changed the appearance of Boise’s downtown, and that change will continue into 2017. In the coming year, three new hotels will open in downtown Boise and two in Nampa, new convention space ...