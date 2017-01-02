Quantcast
2016 construction year in review: some of IBR's top construction stories

January 2, 2017

January Boise's hotel cluster reflects a similar pattern in other cities When 2015 opened, Boise hadn't seen a new hotel since the Hampton Inn & Suites opened in 2007. By August, five new downtown hotel projects had been announced within a five-by-five block area encircling the Boise Centre. Boise has joined a national crush of hotel construction that started ...

