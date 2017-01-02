Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / A word with Charlotte Borst of the College of Idaho (access required)

A word with Charlotte Borst of the College of Idaho (access required)

By: Anne Wallace Allen January 2, 2017 0

Charlotte Borst is the president of the College of Idaho, a 125-year-old liberal arts college with just over 1,000 students in Caldwell. Borst is a native of Rutland, Vt., and a historian of science who earned a biology degree at Boston University, a master’s in history at Tufts University, and a master’s and Ph.D. from the ...

About Anne Wallace Allen

Anne Wallace Allen is the editor of the Idaho Business Review.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo