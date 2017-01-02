Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Charlotte Borst is the president of the College of Idaho, a 125-year-old liberal arts college with just over 1,000 students in Caldwell. Borst is a native of Rutland, Vt., and a historian of science who earned a biology degree at Boston University, a master’s in history at Tufts University, and a master’s and Ph.D. from the ...