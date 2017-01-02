Chanette Fretwell named director of women’s service at St. Luke’s Health System in Nampa

Chanette Fretwell has been selected to serve as director of women’s service at St. Luke’s Health System’s hospital under construction in Nampa, effective Jan. 9.

During her 22 years at St. Luke’s, she has served as manager of clinical learning in the Treasure Valley and clinical supervisor of labor and delivery. She has also worked as a charge and staff nurse in labor and delivery, staff nurse in the telemetry unit and staff nurse in the women’s surgery unit. Fretwell is being promoted from her maternal nursing role.

Fretwell is an instructor of intermediate fetal monitoring and has provided oversight of the Treasure Valley new employee clinical orientation, credentialed and non-credentialed classes, student service collaboration and other operational, quality and safety, and performance improvement teams. In academia, she served as an assistant professor and adjunct clinical instructor in maternal child nursing at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa. In 2013, she was named NNU professor of the year.

Fretwell earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing at Boise State University and a master’s degree in nursing at NNU.