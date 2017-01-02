Doug Manning of Burley recognized by Idaho Economic Development Association

The Idaho Economic Development Association (IEDA) awarded Burley economic development director Doug Manning with the organization’s 2016 Bob Potter Economic Development Professional of the Year Award. The annual award recognizes Idaho’s premier economic development leader.

“Doug has been instrumental in several new business recruitments to Southern Idaho including Dow Chemical and Watco, and is a deeply committed leader and advocate for economic development,” said Dave Thornton, community and customer relations coordinator for Idaho Power and the IEDA member who nominated Manning.

In addition, Manning has been selected to serve as president of IEDA for 2017-2018. Manning has been on IEDA’s board representing Region IV since 2007.