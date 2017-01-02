ISU student awarded Fulbright-Shuman Innovation Grant

Idaho State University’s Larry Leibrock, a political science research fellow at the ISU Informatics Research Institute, has been awarded a Fulbright Shuman Fellowship to conduct research and teach for six months at Oxford University in England starting in January. Leibrock is doing a second doctorate in political science at ISU based on his research while at Oxford, which he should have completed by August. While at ISU, Leibrock has been part of the IRI’s National Information Assurance Training and Education Center, teaching digital forensics and information assurance.

The focus of Leibrock’s Oxford research will be on European Union data privacy and U.S. Homeland Security. “I intend to focus my research and teaching in the topics of terrorism, surveillance/privacy and information security at the U.S. and international level,” Leibrock said. “I want to blend both undergraduate and graduate courses making use of case-discussion and flipped classroom pedagogies.”

Leibrock is a disabled war veteran who served in Afghanistan and Iraq. He earned his first doctoral degree from the University of Texas in computer science.

This is the second Fulbright award given to an ISU Informatics Research Institute employee in the last three years: Cory Schou, director of the IRI and associate dean of the College of Business, was selected for a Fulbright Specialists project in New Zealand at University of Waikato during in the summer of 2014. Schou also visited Australia on that trip.

The Fulbright-Schuman Program, administered by the Commission for Educational Exchange between the United States and Belgium, is jointly financed by the U.S. State Department and the Directorate-General for Education and Culture of the European Commission. The program funds graduate and post-graduate study, research, and lecture proposals in the field of U.S.-EU relations, EU policy, or EU institutions for interested American and EU citizens.