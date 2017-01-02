Troy Bolt will lead supply chain and procurement at J.R. Simplot Company

Troy Bolt has been hired to lead the development of its supply chain and procurement functions within the agribusiness division of the Boise-based J.R. Simplot Company. Bolt will assume his role Jan. 6.

Bolt will be responsible for planning, supply, importing, transportation, distribution, warehousing and customer service. He will also have responsibility for crop nutrition procurement for Simplot Grower Solutions’ stores.

Most recently, Bolt was an executive vice president at Sulvaris, an energy and agriculture company based in Calgary, Canada, where he was in charge of commercial and strategic plan development. Prior to working at Sulvaris, he was responsible for Retail and Wholesale crop nutrition at Viterra, where he oversaw the company’s $1.5 billion fertilizer operating segment.