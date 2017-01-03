Allstate Foundation awards WCA a grant for $10,000

The Allstate Foundation has awarded the Women’s and Children’s Alliance $10,000 to support the Treasure Valley Economic Action Program, which provides financial literacy education.

The WCA is the lead agency for TVEAP, which began in 2010 as a collaborative effort of six valley agencies. The financial literacy curriculum is designed to empower women to achieve economic self-sufficiency through personal financial and money management education.More than 1,240 women have participated in the classes and 1,071 have graduated.