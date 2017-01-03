Allstate Foundation awards WCA a grant for $10,000

Quantcast
By: IBR Staff January 3, 2017 0

Here, (back; l-r)) WCA Board Member Dave Self, WCA Board Member Ned Pontius, WCA Past Board President Darrel Anderson and WCA Board Member Lynn Sterling. (front; l-r) WCA Executive Director Bea Black, WCA Board President Bill Bodnar, WCA Deputy Director Bev La Chance, WCA Philanthropy Manager Diana Burrell, WCA Board Member Beverly Geddes and WCA Development Director Susan Kelley hold a $10,000 check from the Allstate Foundation. Photo by Chris Davis.

The Allstate Foundation has awarded the Women’s and Children’s Alliance $10,000 to support the Treasure Valley Economic Action Program, which provides financial literacy education.

The WCA is the lead agency for TVEAP, which began in 2010 as a collaborative effort of six valley agencies. The financial literacy curriculum is designed to empower women to achieve economic self-sufficiency through personal financial and money management education.More than 1,240 women have participated in the classes and 1,071 have graduated.

