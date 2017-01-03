Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Passed in 2010, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, or ACA, had a major impact on Idaho’s businesses, including Idaho’s health care and health insurance industries. The primary focus of the ACA was to reduce the number of people without health insurance. The ACA also requires that health insurance policies meet certain minimum coverage standards ...