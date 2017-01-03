Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The five-year wait for development at the Ten Mile Road interchange at Interstate 84 ended in September as Brighton Corp. and Gardner Co. started construction on their joint venture, Ten Mile Crossing. The project will bring office buildings, retail and housing to the western edge of Meridian. The four tilt-up walls are up at the interchange’s ...