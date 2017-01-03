Quantcast
Whitaker & Associates adds a CPA and an office manager

By: IBR Staff January 3, 2017 0

Keely Carter has joined Whittaker & Associates. As a CPA, she performs various accounting services including full-service bookkeeping and financial reporting, payroll and tax return preparation for S-corporations, partnerships, and individuals.

Lindsay Girard has also  joined Whittaker & Associates as the office manager. She has 13 years of experience working in administrative and customer service roles. In addition to running the office, she serves as a liaison between clients and accountants and maintains the firm’s accounts payable and receivable.

