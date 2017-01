Albertsons delivered 1,518 complete holiday meals to The Idaho Foodbank Dec. 19 to be distributed to families in need.

The meals were part of Albertsons’ “Santa Bucks” campaign, enabling customers to donate at the register by rounding up their purchase or adding $1, $5 or $10 as a donation. The campaign, along with “Turkey Bucks” during November, enables customers and associates to raise money for meals.