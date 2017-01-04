Chris Jeppsen promoted to private banking managing director in Idaho

Quantcast
By: IBR Staff January 4, 2017 0

chris-jeppsenChris Jeppsen has been promoted to private banking managing director for U.S. Bank’s Private Client Group in Boise. Jeppsen will be responsible for leading a team of private banking relationship managers and developing and managing client relationships in Boise, Idaho Falls and Ketchum.

Jeppsen has been with U.S. Bank since 2004, most recently as district manager and commercial banking relationship manager in Pocatello. He has a bachelor’s degree in business management from Utah State University in Logan, Utah.

