ISU professor finds link between artificial turf weight and injuries (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith January 4, 2017 0

Schools might be able to reduce injuries to soccer and football players through changing the material used on playing fields. Michael Meyers, associate professor of sports science and physical education at Idaho State University, spent the last six years studying how different field turfs affect injury rates. He published his findings in two reports this year ...

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

