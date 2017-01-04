Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Schools might be able to reduce injuries to soccer and football players through changing the material used on playing fields. Michael Meyers, associate professor of sports science and physical education at Idaho State University, spent the last six years studying how different field turfs affect injury rates. He published his findings in two reports this year ...