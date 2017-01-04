Julia Rundberg joins Land Trust of the Treasure Valley

Quantcast
By: IBR Staff January 4, 2017 0

Julia RundbergJulia Rundberg has joined the Land Trust of the Treasure Valley as development and communications manager. Her first major project will be to manage the Les Bois Film Festival on March 4th.

Julia has spent the last ten years guiding local nonprofit organizations as the director of the City Club of Boise, and prior to that as director of the Idaho Botanical Garden. Earlier, she was the development and communications director for the Parks and Trails Council of Minnesota, a nonprofit organization similar to the Land Trust of the Treasure Valley, as well as a naturalist and manager for Minnesota State Parks and Trails.

Rundberg, who also sings with the Boise Philharmonic Master Chorale, began working with the Land Trust in January.

