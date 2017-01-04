Katrina Wehr is 2017 president of Boise real estate group

Katrina Wehr, managing broker at Keller Williams Realty Boise, has been named 2017 president of the Boise Regional REALTORS.

Other association leaders sworn in at an event in December included 2017 President-Elect Gary Salisbury of Red Barn Real Estate, 2017 Vice President Phil Mount of Front Street Brokers, Treasurer Danielle Cullip of Silverhawk Realty, and immediate Past President and National Director Carey Farmer of Group One Sotheby’s International Realty.

Seven new directors were also sworn in: Bob Hurtt of ERA West Wind Realty, Debbi Myers of Front Street Brokers, Carolyn Sinnard of Happy Dog Realty, Ed Sperry of Equity Idaho Real Estate, Michelle Bailey of Keller Williams Realty Boise, Jared Cozby of Front Street Brokers, and Gail Hartnett of Keller Williams Realty Boise.