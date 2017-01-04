New online sports game helps businesses attract customers

Many gambling games are illegal in Idaho, but two brothers believe they have created one that is not only legal, but can help local businesses draw customers.

Bryce and Wes Getusky launched the website picksixgames.com on Dec. 30. The website allows users to place prop bets for sporting events, but instead of winning money, the game’s participants win coupons and vouchers.

A proposition bet, or prop bet, is a bet made on whether an occurrence will happen in a game. Prop bets now on picksixgames.com include the questions of whether the Seattle Seahawks will beat the Detroit Lions; whether the NCAA Championship game will have more than 51 points scored; and whether a defensive player will return an interception for a touchdown during the first round of the national football playoffs.

The Getusky brothers came up with the idea for the game after a Las Vegas birthday trip, despite the fact that neither has experience in website development. In Las Vegas, the two placed a bet on a Pittsburgh Steelers v. Cincinnati Bengals football game and noticed that although they weren’t fans of either team, the money they placed on the game made the outcome compelling.

“We wanted to capture that feeling and bring it home,” Bryce Getusky said. Idaho law prohibits citizens from risking money on the outcome of sporting events, other than an exemption for horse races.

The two brothers decided that a gambling game with non-monetary prizes might have broad appeal. To test the idea, Wes and Bryce Getusky contacted the Treasure Valley restaurants The Lift, Powderhaus Brewing and Buster’s Bar and Grill to conduct a beta of the game during the first few months of the 2016 football season. Players won free pitchers of beer, half-off -coupons and other rewards if they picked winning prop bets. Idaho law does games that award additional plays or promotions as long as entrants are not charged a fee.

“We’ve been really surprised by the interest that businesses have had in this,” said Wes Getusky. “Most of the businesses we’ve worked with had already been putting these coupons online, but like the interactive nature of this game.”

The Getuskys and participating businesses design the coupons so that they are redeemable on slower days in the middle of the week. During the beta, awarded coupons had a redemption rate of about 30 percent and the parties that cashed the coupon spent an average of $25 dollars., Bryce Getusky said. The game is free for users to play and for businesses to offer coupons. The two brothers are considering selling advertising as a way for the site to make money.

The website allows players to pick prop bets across many sports and to choose which coupon they want to play for. Five restaurants are participating, and Wes Getusky said the brothers expect to add some local stores.