Scott Fortner to serve as Visit Sun Valley’s executive director

Jan. 17, succeeding Arlene Schieven, who resigned last summer to take another position. Scott Fortner, who has more than 25 years of experience in the mountain resort and tourism industry, has been named executive director of Visit Sun Valley . He is expected to start

Fortner is now marketing director for the Breckenridge Tourism Office. Under his leadership, the Colorado resort’s market share has grown an average of 4 percent over the past four years and occupancy has reached record levels. In addition, he implemented the first international marketing campaign for the area. Fortner previously worked for the Durango, Loveland and Copper Mountain ski areas in Colorado, as well as F2, Inc. in Frisco, Colo., a sales and marketing consulting firm for the real estate and resort industry.

He has won several awards, including the Colorado Governor’s Outstanding Tourism Marketing Award, Creative Media Award Performance Media & Marketing, and MARCOM Awards Gold.