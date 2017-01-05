Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Although Americans are earning more vacation days at their workplace, that doesn’t mean they’re using them. A new study by Washington, D.C.-based Project Time Off says American workers left 222 million vacation days unused or forfeited last year under companies’ “use it or lose it” policies. The online study surveyed 5,641 workers, ages 18 and older, between ...