Chris Jensen named to lead state Division of Building Safety

Chris Jensen has been named to lead the state Division of Building Safety.

Jensen has been southeastern Idaho regional manager at the division for ten years, supervising 36 employees. He attended Idaho State University and owned Snake River Electrical Inc. from 1978 until joining the Division of Building Safety in 2007. He was a member of the Idaho State Electrical Board from 1999 until 2007, and a member of the Snake River School District Board from 1988 through 1996. Jensen continues to serve on the Caribou-Targhee Resource Advisory Committee and the Wearyrich Canal Co. board of directors.

He succeeds Kelly Pearce, who retired at the end of last year.