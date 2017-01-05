Chris Keller joins St. Luke’s Health System West Region board

Dr. Chris Keller joined the board of St. Luke’s Health System West Region in October.

Keller, a nephrologist at the Boise Kidney and Hypertension Institute, serves as the managing partner of practice and director of clinical operations. He is responsible for all day-to-day operations, including the oversight of a seven-doctor independent practice at four sites throughout the Treasure Valley. Keller is also the medical director for Liberty Dialysis in Nampa and Caldwell.

As Chair of the National Joint Venture Physician Council for Fresenius Kidney Care, Keller advised leadership on issues such as patient satisfaction, value-based contracting, and efficiency of patient care delivery. Keller also chairs the Medical Clinical Committee for West Valley Medical Center. He received his undergraduate degree at Duke University and his MD from the University of California, San Francisco. Dr. Keller also studied at the University of California, San Diego.