COMPASS honors 8th annual Leadership in Motion recipients

Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho (COMPASS) presented its 8th annual Leadership in Motion awards on Dec. 19.

The City of Caldwell’s Mayor Garret Nancolas was recognized for Leadership by Example, Elected Official and Jeff Barnes of Nampa was recognized for Leadership in Practice, Professional. Leadership in Government was awarded to the Idaho Transportation Department, Broadway Bridge project and Leadership by Example, Private Business was given to The Riverside Hotel in Garden City.

Leadership in Motion awards recognize businesses, individuals, and projects that demonstrate leadership in supporting Communities in Motion 2040, the regional long-range transportation plan for Ada and Canyon Counties.

Nominations for the 2017 Leadership in Motion awards will open in August.