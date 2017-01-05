Moving company: Idaho was highest inbound migration state

One of the nation’s largest moving companies says South Dakota is first on its list of top moving destinations. Idaho is fourth.

United Van Lines has tracked customer state-to-state migration for the past 40 years. For 2016, South Dakota was the state with the highest percentage of inbound moves, which the suburban St. Louis-based company says is part of a trend of retirees moving to states in the Northwest.

Oregon had been No. 1 the previous three years and dropped to third. Vermont was second, Idaho fourth and South Carolina fifth.

The United Van Lines study also reported that 26 states were “balanced,” with outbound and inbound migration roughly equal. The company described an inbound state as one with more than 55 percent of shipments moving in; an outbound state had more than 55 percent of shipments moving out.

Fifteen states were outbound and nine states and Washington, D.C. were ranked as inbound. Idaho was the state with the highest percentage – 63 percent – of inbound moves. Other leading inbound states were Oregon, second, 62 percent; North Carolina, third, 61 percent; Tennessee, fourth, 60 percent; and Alaska, fifth, 59 percent .

Many Southern and Western states had more people moving in than moving out, while several Northeastern states saw high rates of outbound moves.

States with the highest percentage of outbound moves were, in order, New Jersey, Illinois, New York, Connecticut and Kansas.