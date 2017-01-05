Southwest adds BOI to San Diego nonstop flight

Southwest Airlines will start weekday nonstop service June 4 between Boise and San Diego, Boise Airport reported.

The Southwest flight on a 143-seat Boeing 737 aircraft joins the one daily flight to San Diego now offered by Alaska Airlines via a 73-seat Skywest Airlines flights.

The Southwest flight will only fly Monday to Friday with a Boise departure at 1:35 p.m., arriving in San Diego at 2:50 p.m. and a San Diego departure at 9:30 a.m. that touches down in Boise at 12:40 p.m.

San Diego is the eighth most popular origin and destination city at Boise Airport with 92,514 passengers flying both ways between July 2015 and June 2016 with a 9 percent increase in passengers from November to November over the prior year, airport spokesman Sean Briggs said.

“We talk to Southwest about a number of routes that might make sense (such as San Diego),” Briggs said. “We talked about LAX when we met with them in Denver in June 2016 at JumpStart.”

The JumpStart Air Service Development Conference is an annual speed dating event between airport officials and airlines, with 20 minutes allotted to each meeting before each party moves on to the next talk.

“We are extremely pleased with the additional service to southern California,” Briggs said.

Southwest Airlines entered the Boise market in 1994 and now has nonstop service between Boise and Sacramento, Denver, Las Vegas, Oakland, Phoenix, and Spokane with seasonal service to Chicago Midway.