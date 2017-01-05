Todd Cooper is new chairman of BVEP’s board

Todd Cooper of Wells Fargo Bank has been chosen as the 2017 of the Boise Valley Economic Partnership board of directors. Cece Gassner of Boise State University will be the incoming chair-elect for 2018.

BVEP includes representatives from more than 40 of the Treasure Valley’s companies and communities. The board oversees BVEP’s mission and establishes policies and direction for the organization.

Todd Cooper is a 27-year veteran of Wells Fargo and serves as senior vice president and Idaho Region Business Banking manager. He is responsible for the Business Banking team serving Idaho Region businesses and also currently chairs the Recruiting and Hiring committee of the national Business Banking Diversity and Inclusion council.

Cece Gassner is the director of economic development for Boise State University. Prior to working at Boise State, she served as the director of economic development for the city of Boise for nearly six years, and practiced law for almost 13 years, focusing on intellectual property and privacy issues.