Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / As office space opens, tenants fill it (access required)

As office space opens, tenants fill it (access required)

By: Teya Vitu January 6, 2017 0

Office space has increased by leaps and bounds in downtown Boise and in Meridian in 2016. The year saw record office absorption in downtown Boise. There was 453,000 square feet of net absorption, which includes subtracting people moving out from the total moving in. The opening of the 383,000-square-foot Clearwater Building and pending opening of the ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo